The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,459,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

