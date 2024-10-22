325 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $400.80 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $406.96. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

