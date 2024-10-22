Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.3% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $486.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.03 and its 200 day moving average is $436.86. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

