Castleview Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,782,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,599,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

