VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $68,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $252.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.01. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

