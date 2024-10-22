Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

