Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $75,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.06, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

