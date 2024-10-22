450 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $229.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $281.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $232.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

