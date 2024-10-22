Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 208.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $3,652,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

