Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

