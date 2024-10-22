Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

ADI opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

