Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.