Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Gimbal Financial raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 123,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $73.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

