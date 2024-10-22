Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

