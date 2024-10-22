Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 528 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.