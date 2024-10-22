Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.0 %

SQ opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

