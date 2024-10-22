Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 228 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LOW opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.03. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

