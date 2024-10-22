Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 286,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 74,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.41. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

