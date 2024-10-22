Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $52,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 146,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of SHW opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
