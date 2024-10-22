Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.