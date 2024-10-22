Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WSM opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.
In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
