114 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $455.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $456.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

