Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 618 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,303,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

