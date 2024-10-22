Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

