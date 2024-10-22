Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,434,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $175.21.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

