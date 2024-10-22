First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 541 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

