Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,743,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.4 %

Cencora stock opened at $236.54 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

