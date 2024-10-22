Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

