Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $66.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,189 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

