Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,086 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 899,332 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

