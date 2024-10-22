Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.64 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $33,007,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

