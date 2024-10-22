Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $260.49 on Tuesday. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

