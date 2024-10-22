Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 2.8 %

ALV opened at $96.77 on Monday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.