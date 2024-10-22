Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,899. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $6,854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Crown by 1,127.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Crown by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

