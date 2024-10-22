Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $118.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

