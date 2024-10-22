Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knife River Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $94.94 on Monday. Knife River has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 129.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

