Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Knife River Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $94.94 on Monday. Knife River has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River
Knife River Company Profile
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
