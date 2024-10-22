Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,048,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,425,000 after acquiring an additional 215,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 30.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 201,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.