United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.