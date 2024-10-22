Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

IVZ stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,475,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,712.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $8,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

