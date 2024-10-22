Raymond James & Associates Purchases 94,268 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vistra were worth $74,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.6 %

VST opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

