Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $96.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

