Truist Financial Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 121.9% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

