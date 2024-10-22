Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of YRD opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $511.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

