Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $132.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $136.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

