Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Integer (ITGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Integer (NYSE: ITGR):

10/21/2024 – Integer had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Integer had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Integer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Integer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Integer had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Integer had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Integer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

