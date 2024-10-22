New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 182.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $268.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
