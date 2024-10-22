Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $613.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

