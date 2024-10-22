Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $1,277,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.