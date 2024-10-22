OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 153 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

