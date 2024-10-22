Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

