Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

